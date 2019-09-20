Banning spanking of kids will help break cycle of violence

I was spanked as a little girl right into my early teens, but I never felt or thought I was being abused by my mother.

It seldom happened; she only resorted to a hiding when she believed I had deliberately ignored her rules by coming home late from school or losing a school jersey or shoes.

I still remember vividly the last time she beat me. This was no minor spanking, it was a vicious beating where she used a leather belt that had steel rings in it.

I was 13 years old and she was livid after finding a letter from a boy in my school tunic pocket when she was doing laundry. She was furious because we had agreed that I would not date until I was older.

Later that day she sat me down and explained that was the last time she had hit me because she believed she had taught me everything she believed I needed to know to make the right choices for myself.