DA shoots down call to place city of Tshwane under administration

The DA on Monday shot down a move by Gauteng human settlements and co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile to place the Tshwane metro under administration.

Last month Maile said that, among other reasons for this, the city was broke.

At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday the DA said Maile had jumped the gun. The party's Gauteng leader, John Moodey, said Maile’s statement that Tshwane was under administration was a “blatant lie", adding that the city was a long way from undergoing such a drastic measure.

Moodey said a city could not be placed under administration based on the “whim of an MEC”.

He said there were procedures that needed to be followed, such as identifying where the problems were and offering help, and only if those failed could placing a city under administration be considered.

Moodey said the situation in Tshwane “was not as dire as they are painting it”.