What's the punishment in DA for outing its racists?

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has expressed his desire for the party to adhere to values of non-racialism, including the rejection of all race-based policies. Really?

Memory lapse can be convenient when it suits one. He and DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone voted for action to be taken against then DA Tshwane Metro chief whip Derek Fleming because he was opposed to DA racism in the ranks in 2011. Now that Steenhuisen is open to non-racialism, can he tell us what the punishment is in the DA for opposing DA racists?

Tabs Moyane, Soshanguve