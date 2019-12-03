Get your affairs in order or I will intervene, David Makhura warns metros

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Tuesday signalled he was ready to step in over the mayoral disruption in the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros.

“Should the city of Johannesburg fail to elect a mayor on Wednesday, December 4 ... the provincial government will intervene decisively,” he said. “We will not allow political games on matters that fundamentally affect the lives of millions of Gauteng residents. It is time for swift and decisive action where there is governance or service delivery failure.”

The post has been vacant since Herman Mashaba resigned at the end of November. A scheduled vote for the council to elect the new mayor on November 28 was postponed to this week.

Makhura said he wanted the mayoral vote to take place on Wednesday and the new mayoral committee to be in place before December 15.

He was also “deeply concerned" about what was taking place in Tshwane.