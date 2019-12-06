City of Tshwane placed under administration

The Gauteng provincial government has placed the City of Tshwane under administration amid a “number of governance failures” raised in recent years.

Gauteng human settlements and co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile made the announcement on Friday.

It comes just a day after the DA was removed from power in the City of Tshwane. On Thursday, two motions of no confidence resulted in both Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa being ousted.

Maile said the constitution made provision that when things were not going right and the municipality was not running properly, the province could invoke section 139 of the constitution.

The section gives the province the power to take over the running of the municipality if the municipality is unable to adequately perform the function.