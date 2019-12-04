David Makhura vows to intervene in the Joburg stalemate

There is immense pressure for the City of Johannesburg to elect a new mayor today after Gauteng premier David Makhura warned he will not hesitate to intervene.

This comes as the EFF, a kingmaker in the council vote, is keeping its cards close to the chest ahead of the crucial mayoral vote today. Both the ANC and the DA went to bed yesterday not sure whether the EFF will be voting with them or not in a crunch vote that will determine Herman Mashaba's replacement after his resignation in October. His last day of work was last week and the city has been without a mayor since then.

The vote was postponed on technicalities by council speaker Vasco da Gama last week in a move that was seen as a delaying tactic to afford his party, the DA, ample time to negotiate with the EFF.

Makhura has now entered the fray, sending a stern warning to both Da Gama and the council that failure to elect a mayor would result in him taking action.

"I would like to warn that should the City of Johannesburg fail to elect a mayor on Wednesday, 4 December 2019, I will give them seven days to do so, failing which the provincial government will intervene decisively," he said yesterday.

"Currently, there is no governance in the City of Johannesburg following the postponement of the council sitting."