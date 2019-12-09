Tug-of-war as Maile plans to grab Tshwane

The Gauteng provincial government plans to take over the running of the City of Tshwane - making it the first metro in the country to be put under administration.

Gauteng cooperative governance MEC, Lebogang Maile said the provincial legislature took a decision to start the process of taking over the running of Tshwane following a "number of governance failures" that had been raised in recent years.

"The process is that you must take a decision first through provincial cabinet and we have done that. I can confirm that we have made that decision. A municipality is a municipality whether it's a metro or not," Maile said.

"They are not yet under administration, we have just announced our intention and then there are processes that must be followed, which we will follow."

According to section 139 of the constitution, a provincial government can intervene by taking over certain responsibilities, or dissolve the entire council, where the municipality fails in its obligations to provide service delivery, lack of capacity in administrations, high political infighting and instability, and if it's not financially viable, among others.

All these, according to Maile, had been flagged and communicated to the municipality over the years.

Maile said his decision should not be seen as a political move, or an attempt by the ANC to take over the city using back doors as the DA has claimed.

"Now the DA is behaving like a typical dying horse. So they are clutching at straws and creating an impression that we are doing this for political reasons.

"It has nothing to do with our ideological stance, it has everything to do with issues of governance, financial management and service delivery."