Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance‚ human settlements and urban planning Lebogang Maile has instructed Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama to convene a meeting with all parties in preparation for this week’s council meeting.

The city council is due to meet to elect a new mayor on Wednesday‚ after Herman Mashaba resigned.

Maile’s instruction comes after Da Gama postponed a council meeting last week to get legal advice over council rules to elect a new mayor.

“To obviate a reoccurrence of the last council meeting‚ you are kindly advised that‚ as the chairperson of the council‚ you should have an audience with the whips of all parties represented‚ as well as the rules committee‚ before the actual council meeting.

“The purpose is to create convergence and achieve consensus on the conduct of the forthcoming council proceedings. In addition‚ I further advise that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) be invited to the forthcoming council meeting to observe and provide counsel when necessary‚” said Maile.