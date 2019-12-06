Justice Project slams police abuse of blue lights after woman is dragged from her car

The Justice Project SA has withdrawn its endorsement of the “blue light protocol”, saying it is contributing to the abuse of motorists.

The blue light protocol enables motorists to move from an area should they feel unsafe after being pulled over by law enforcement officers.

The comment comes after CCTV footage of a women being manhandled by Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers at a petrol station went viral on Friday.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba confirmed that TMPD officers were involved in the incident.

Mahamba said an investigation was at an advanced stage and that statements from all affected members had been obtained.

Justice Project chairperson Howard Dembovsky said the protocol was put in place to prevent criminals obtaining easy access to blue lights and other police equipment.

According to Dembovsky, “blue light gangs” have been committing violent crimes, including robbery, hijacking, kidnapping, rape and murder, for several years.