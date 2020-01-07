Would you have sex with a stranger for lots of cash? Here's what SA had to say

Do you remember Indecent Proposal — that '90s movie in which a stranger offers a married couple a whopping $1m to spend a night with the wife? Well, as part of the 2019 Sunday Times Lifestyle Sex Survey, we put a similar proposition to our readers.

We asked, “If a stranger approached you to have sex for a huge amount of money, how much money would you accept?”

Here's what some of the over 4,000 South Africans who took this year's survey had to say:

• “I wouldn't do it for any amount of money” — Female

• “I would do it for free if she's hot” — Male

• “Probably, I'd start at R10k if he was hot. Higher, if not” — Female

• “Depends massively on the stranger, but around R50k.” — Male

• “I wouldn't have sex with a stranger. To me, sex is not just sex. It's about showing your love for and sharing a deep connection with your partner.” — Female