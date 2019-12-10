University murder accused says sorry... but denies killing his girlfriend Zolile Khumalo

Philisiwe Khumalo wept silently in the gallery of the Durban high court as the man accused of killing her daughter uttered the words "I'm sorry".

Before concluding his testimony on Monday, murder accused Thabani Mzolo offered his apologies to the family of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo, saying he never planned for the Khumalo family to mourn.

However, his apology - also tendered to the country - was not tantamount to a confession or a plea of guilty. Mzolo has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

"I wish to ask for forgiveness from the deceased's family, as well as my family. I want to let them know that what happened to the deceased in my presence was never my intention. I never planned to be implicated and I never planned for the Khumalo family and the Mzolo family become enemies," said Mzolo.

Khumalo died on the floor of her room at Lonsdale Residence in May 2018 as a result of gunshot wounds to her head and chest. Mzolo was arrested shortly after her death, while still inside the residence building.

Mzolo previously told the court that he had found Khumalo with a gun in her possession and that after taking it away Khumalo had tried to get it back, resulting in her getting shot.