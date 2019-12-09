'Your cleverness will be the end of our relationship,' slain MUT student told

On the day that Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo was shot and killed, her boyfriend Thabani Mzolo warned her that her “cleverness” would be the end of their relationship.

“You always say, 'Till death do us part' - and today your cleverness will be the end of our relationship ... because I could not get hold of you on the phone,” he told her at the time.

Mzolo took the stand on Monday in the Durban high court, where he is accused of her murder, as well as charges pertaining to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He told the court that he had gone to Khumalo’s South Beach residence on that fateful evening and had uttered those words because he had not been able to reach her all day. He was signed into the residence by a friend who stayed there.