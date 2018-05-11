About 1 000 Mangosuthu University of Technology students and staff lit candles and sang hymns as they recalled fallen student Zolile Khumalo.

Khumalo was shot dead‚ allegedly by her ex-lover Thabani Mzolo‚ at her MUT student residence at the Lonsdale Hotel in Durban on May 1.

The parents of the quantity surveying student from Eshowe‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ sat solemnly through the proceedings as the students - clad in white T-shirts bearing her face - sang and paid tribute to her.

Her father‚ Solomuzi Khumalo‚ said he was heart sore that his daughter had died so tragically.