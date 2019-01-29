Police quash student protests at three Durban residences

About 200 students gathered outside three residences in central Durban on Tuesday in protest against conditions at the former hotels.

It is understood that the protests were related to a dispute with the landlords of the three former hotels which have been converted into student housing.

The public order police unit of the city’s metro police was dispatched to disperse the crowd.

Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said students had gathered outside the former Lonsdale, Seaboard and Killarney hotels.

"The students were called to look at the accommodation and it appears they had a dispute with the landlord," he said. "They were unhappy with conditions and the accommodation. The public order policing unit was called in to disperse the students.

"They then entered into negotiations with the landlords. That is where things stand now."

Sewpersad said there was no violence.

"Seeing that some of the tertiary institutions are going to open shortly, we are on full alert," he added.