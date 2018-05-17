Shocking details of how Zolile Khumalo cowered on the floor before she was shot - and was kicked as she lay bleeding - were shared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.

Thabani Mzolo‚ 23‚ has been charged with the premeditated murder of Khumalo‚ a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology, three weeks ago.

He appeared before a crowded gallery‚ which included high ranking police officials and Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender outlined the state’s list of charges against Mzolo ahead of his formal application for bail‚ expected to be heard on June 19.