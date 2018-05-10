Promise Mthembu can't get the graphic image of her sister-in-law Nompumelelo Mthembu's body engulfed in flames or her harrowing screams out of her head.

Mthembu‚ died in hospital on Saturday‚ where she was being treated for burn wounds after a tyre was placed around her neck and she was doused with petrol and set alight last Tuesday.

The horrific death of the mother of three - a 5-year old‚ 4-year old and four-month old baby - in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal comes two months after a knobkerrie was allegedly shoved into her private parts during another harrowing assault in March.

Both incidents were allegedly at the hands of the father of her three children. He was charged with rape and released on bail.

Mthembu’s sister-in-law‚ Promise Mthembu‚ 43‚ said on Thursday that the family had taken the mother of three and her children to her home at KwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma.

She recounted the events preceding the attack‚ saying she and Mthembu were preparing to go to collect the children’s social grant when Mthembu had gone to a river to collect water.