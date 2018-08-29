A glib Thabani Mzolo - who stands accused of the brutal slaying of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo - was indicted in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was arrested just moments after he allegedly shot and killed Khumalo inside her room at the Lonsdale student residence in May.

Dressed in a leather jacket and Gucci loafers‚ the alleged triggerman found it hard to hide his grin.

He faces charges of murder and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutor Calvin Govender‚ outlining the state’s summary of substantial facts‚ painted Mzolo as a jilted lover who struggled to come to terms with Khumalo ending their relationship.

“The termination of the relationship was not accepted by the accused [Mzolo]. He decided to kill her.”

“He entered the residence under the pretext of visiting another student. He was armed‚” Govender said.

Mzolo is alleged to have sent another man to check if Khumalo was in her room and when this was confirmed‚ barged in himself.