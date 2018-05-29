Why men kill women

Among the key reasons is an embedded inferiority complex that many men suffer from.

Speaking on “the curse of the ex”‚ a trend where women are killed by their ex lovers‚ Baloi said: “They (men) fail to understand they must let go when love is no longer there. They think they own women‚ so the issue of power relations and entitlement plays a great role in why they don’t let go‚”

Baloi said abusive men do not want to accept rejection from women.

“You see them when they are courting a woman‚ they will continue even when they see the odds are against them. They don’t want to accept rejection from women but want women to accept that they do as they please.”

While women make up just 10 percent of gun homicide victims in South Africa‚ firearms play a significant role in violence against women - used to kill‚ rape‚ and to threaten and intimidate‚ says Adele Kirsten from Gun Free South Africa.

In South Africa‚ 83 percent of gunshot victims are killed‚ and of women victims of gun homicide‚ 68 percent are killed with a single shot‚ most often to the head and face‚ she adds.

“A gun in the home being much more likely to be used to threaten and injure family members than to protect the home from intruders‚” Kirsten said.