Fake guards manning Mangosuthu University residences

Some of the guards manning Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) have been exposed as fake during a police raid.

The raid was conducted after the murder of MUT student Zolile Khumalo, 21, inside Lonsdale residence early this month.

The raid conducted by the SAPS and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) at the university's residences recently revealed shocking details of how students' safety is compromised at these apartments.

During the raid, two security guards were arrested for not having certificates, nor being registered as security guards.