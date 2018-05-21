Fake guards manning Mangosuthu University residences
Some of the guards manning Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) have been exposed as fake during a police raid.
The raid was conducted after the murder of MUT student Zolile Khumalo, 21, inside Lonsdale residence early this month.
The raid conducted by the SAPS and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) at the university's residences recently revealed shocking details of how students' safety is compromised at these apartments.
During the raid, two security guards were arrested for not having certificates, nor being registered as security guards.
Psira spokeswoman Talent Zwane said the inspection was part of a multidisciplinary operational approach to root out "dodgy elements" within the security industry.
"During the raid, we gathered that some of the security guards employed in one residence were not registered with us. As a result, they are not authorised to be security guards. There might be more people who are taking chances and together with the law enforcement agencies, we will expose them," Zwane said.
Khumalo was allegedly shot and killed by her former boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, 23, at Lonsdale residence in May.
This was after the quantity surveying undergraduate had broken up with Mzolo.
He allegedly used a fake identity to enter Lonsdale and made his way to Khumalo's room where he throttled and kicked her before allegedly
firing two deadly shots at her.
MUT reacted by appointing a private security firm to investigate the state of safety in student residences, including visitor control mechanisms.
"They have been given a mandate to investigate campus safety, including inspecting lecture halls and student residences. We hope they would have concluded work within 30 days," MUT spokeswoman Mbali Mkhize said.
Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi, together with Higher Education officials, last week visited the institution to discuss safety concerns raised by students.
Mkongi later announced that his department, in conjunction with the ministry of Higher Education, would hold a safety summit soon to address campus and student residence safety.
"These security companies employ illegal immigrants who might steal or murder students and it would be difficult to track them down.
"So the summit will deliberate on that and other pressing issues concerning the safety of students," he said.