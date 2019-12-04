Feud over route leads to killing of seven people

The killing of four taxi drivers on Monday night brings to seven the number of lives that have been lost as a result of a renewed feud over routes between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded yesterday as the Celtis Ridge and Stone Ridge taxi ranks in Centurion were closed following the shootings.

At the heart of the taxi feud is said to be a conflict over the control of the Olievenhoutbosch taxi route and surrounding areas.

The violence is the latest episode in a conflict that has existed for almost five years involving three mega-associations. These are Pretoria, Randburg and Soshanguve Taxi Association (PRSTA), Zwanani Marabastad Taxi Association (ZMTA) and the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta).

According to witnesses, a white Polo Vivo and a Mercedes-Benz arrived at the Celtis Ridge rank after 5pm. The occupants opened fire, killing one taxi driver.

They then sped off to the nearby Stone Ridge rank where three more drivers were shot dead.

The three drivers belonged to PRSTA, while the one who was shot earlier was with ZMTA. Nine passengers were wounded during the attacks.