South Africa

Five killed, cop among 9 injured in Centurion mass shootings

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 03 December 2019 - 07:51
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has deployed maximum resources to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has deployed maximum resources to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Five people were shot dead and nine others were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the first incident happened near the Plaza Taxi Rank in Olievenhoutbosch at 5am.

Peters said a driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was shot dead, while three passengers in the vehicle survived the attack and were rushed to hospital.

Just before 7pm, a vehicle without number plates allegedly stopped next to a taxi in Wierdabrug, three gunmen got out and opened fire. Three men were shot dead in the taxi.

Calm restored to Pretoria CBD‚ 17 arrested

Calm has been restored to Pretoria after violence erupted in the capital city‚ police said on Thursday morning.
News
3 months ago

The perpetrators fled the scene.  

In the last incident, a police officer was shot and wounded near a mall in Olievenhoutbosch.

“Shots were allegedly fired randomly from an unknown vehicle,” Peters said.

Six other victims sustained injuries and one person was declared dead on the scene.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has deployed maximum resources to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

“As the police, we are duty bound to ensure the safety of commuters who rely on taxis as a means of transport, especially during this festive season period, where people will be travelling long and short distances to different destinations,” Mawela said.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened.

WATCH | One dead in dramatic Westville mall shoot-out between police and robbers

One person was shot dead during a shoot-out with police outside a mall in Westville, Durban
News
4 days ago

WATCH | North West traffic officers accused of asking US driver for a bribe

Footage of a metro police officer “demanding a R600 spot fine” has gone viral
News
4 days ago

Never again: NPA's Shamila Batohi tells memorial service after advocate died in 'freak accident'

"How can something like this happen? It must never happen again." These were the words of national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi at ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X