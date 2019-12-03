Five killed, cop among 9 injured in Centurion mass shootings

Five people were shot dead and nine others were wounded in separate shooting incidents in Olievenhoutbosch and Wierdabrug on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the first incident happened near the Plaza Taxi Rank in Olievenhoutbosch at 5am.

Peters said a driver of a taxi patrol vehicle was shot dead, while three passengers in the vehicle survived the attack and were rushed to hospital.

Just before 7pm, a vehicle without number plates allegedly stopped next to a taxi in Wierdabrug, three gunmen got out and opened fire. Three men were shot dead in the taxi.