Evaton taxi owner's killing 'a hit'

The family of a female taxi owner who was gunned down in front of her 13-year-old daughter believes her killing may have been a hit.

Queen Cindi, 50, was shot dead at her home in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, when two gunmen stormed her house last week.

She was shot in the head twice.

The men are said to have entered her home shortly after a driver returned one of her two minibus taxis.

The assailants first approached her daughter, Nelisiwe, and asked her where her mother was.

She told them her mother was in the bathroom and they apparently went in and shot her twice, before making off with R10,000.