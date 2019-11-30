South Africa

KZN brothers nabbed for a string of hostel killings

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 30 November 2019 - 11:50
Two siblings have been arrested for a string of murder and attempted murder cases in KwaMashu, Durban
Two siblings have been arrested for a string of murder and attempted murder cases in KwaMashu, Durban
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Police nabbed two Durban brothers - wanted for a string of killings, including a triple murder case - at their hideout in Gauteng on Thursday.

The siblings, aged 34 and 38, who are also suspects in attempted murder cases in and around the KwaMashu hostel, are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Tuesday.

“Police investigations revealed that the siblings are linked to a triple murder in Inanda which took place at Ngoqokazi in February this year,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

“The pair were sought on a case that took place on August 20 2018, where KwaMashu police attended to a murder and attempted murder at the intersection of Ntombela and Musa Roads.

Hostel residents 'living in fear'

RESIDENTS of Durban's volatile Kwa-Mashu hostel say they live in constant fear of being killed in what is believed to be a low-key political war. ...
News
5 years ago

“Taxi driver Sphelele Magwaza and his friend were attacked and shot during that incident.

“Police found the body of Magwaza in the taxi with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and his friend was injured and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Naicker.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the team.

“We are focusing on repeat offenders and during our festive season operations we are going to ensure that wanted suspects are not allowed to roam freely.

“We are appealing to citizens to report those that they know are wanted so that they may be removed from society and kept behind bars where they belong,” he said.

First bloodshed in KwaMashu ‘war zone’ as 23-year-old is killed

Police are investigating the murder of a Lindelani man who was apparently gunned down as xenophobic clashes erupted and spread from neighbouring ...
News
2 years ago

Emotional moments at the 12 slain taxi drivers' memorial service

Over 200 shots were fired at the vehicle.
News
1 year ago

Engcobo church linked to a family murder in KZN

Former associate blamed for killing of Angels founder
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X