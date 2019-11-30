KZN brothers nabbed for a string of hostel killings

Police nabbed two Durban brothers - wanted for a string of killings, including a triple murder case - at their hideout in Gauteng on Thursday.

The siblings, aged 34 and 38, who are also suspects in attempted murder cases in and around the KwaMashu hostel, are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Tuesday.

“Police investigations revealed that the siblings are linked to a triple murder in Inanda which took place at Ngoqokazi in February this year,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

“The pair were sought on a case that took place on August 20 2018, where KwaMashu police attended to a murder and attempted murder at the intersection of Ntombela and Musa Roads.