Men are root of evil and mayhem that is in full bloom this spring in SA

The month of September marks the beginning of spring, a time of new beginnings; a time when flowers come into bloom, turning a rather drab world into a kaleidoscope.

In short, spring is the time of hope.

Yet as we hurtle into spring, it is as if, as a nation, we have been kicked in the butt by the devil himself.

Our cities and townships, our villages and farms are splattered with blood instead of the splash of colourful flowers.

In KwaZulu-Natal we are burning trucks and barricading roads.

In Johannesburg we are burning buildings, stoning cars, looting shops - especially those belonging to foreign nationals.

There's mayhem in the land.