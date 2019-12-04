Versatile Lebohang Maboe happy anywhere

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe is excited by the extra fire-power the team has in the striking department this season.

Last season, the attacking midfielder was the team's main striker as coach Pitso Mosimane converted him to lead from the front.

This season, it appears Maboe will be converted back to midfield after the club signed powerful Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso.

"Last year I had a very heavy workload, hence I was so fatigued and out for a couple of weeks. This time the club has signed Affonso and a guy like Ali Meza is also playing as a striker," Maboe told Sowetan.

"The competition this season will be tougher, which is good for the team. Due to the high number of games we play it's good to have a strong strike department, so I am looking forward to our continental campaign and the rest of the domestic season."

The 25-year-old adds that he has no problems operating in either position.