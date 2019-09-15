Commission of inquiry appointed to probe taxi violence in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed a commission of inquiry to probe taxi violence in the province.

Makhura made the announcement on Sunday morning following a spate of violence that has been plaguing the taxi industry.

This comes after he announced at the taxi summit held in Vanderbijlpark in July that there were "forces" who entered Gauteng with the purpose of increasing tension and violence.

At the time, Makhura said: “Taxi violence is not receding in our province. It is getting worse. The killings are getting worse everywhere and the fundamental question is, who is actually feeding this? And who is benefiting from this violence? I am going to appoint a retired judge to probe the underlying causes and the forces behind this taxi violence,” Makhura said.

Gauteng provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said Makhura’s appointment of the commission was in terms of section 127(2)(e) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and section 2(1) of the Provincial Commissions Act, 1997 (Act No. 1 of 1997).

He said the commission of inquiry will investigate the underlying causes and people behind the ongoing killings in the taxi industry in the province.

“The commission will be chaired by justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe with Rudolph Lungile Mabece and Hlula Msimang as members of the commission. Dimakatso Mamiki Selesho will be secretary to the commission,” Masebe said.

The commission is appointed to investigate, make findings, report on and make recommendations regarding:

the underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability within the minibus taxi-type service industry within Gauteng;

activities of operators, legal and illegal, as well as any other group or person that contributes to the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability;

the provision of minibus taxi transport services authorised by both interchange-based and direct route-based permits and licences; and

how the minibus taxi business model, including the formation and management of minibus taxi associations, contributes to the recurring conflict, violence fatalities and instability.

Masebe said Makhura has given the commission six months to complete its work and submit its report and recommendations in writing.