Attacks are about economic opportunities and survival

The past few weeks have seen SA undergoing yet another bout of violent attacks of African nationals by locals.

Added to this has been attacks on foreign truck drivers with regularity, mainly around the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban.

To stop at describing these violent outburst of tension as xenophobic would be a misdiagnosis of the problem and, in particular, its root causes.

As we have seen over the years, it's easy to dismiss these attacks as hatred for African immigrants that is unbecoming of a country and a people that benefited from the generosity of African support during the apartheid struggle.

Why would poor black South Africans, who have lived in peaceful co-existence with African nationals for years, suddenly want them killed and out of the country?

The reason can be found in Bill Clinton's famous election campaign, "It's the economy, stupid".

Here we have a problem of livelihood contestation between poor South African and poor African immigrants. The fight is primarily about economic opportunities and survival.