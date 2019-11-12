ANCYL pins hopes on Bheki Cele to nab killers of Tshwane event organiser

The ANCYL national task team has promised to put pressure on police minister Bheki Cele to find the killers of Lethabo Nkoane, who was shot dead at a chaotic party assembly in Hammanskraal over the weekend.

ANC national youth task team convener Tandi Mahambehlala and other team members visited Nkoane's home in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Monday.

Nkoane, described by police as the organiser of the event, was shot when an argument broke out on Saturday.

Mahambehlala said the arrest of the killers would help Nkoane's devastated family find closure. To this end, the ANCYL task team will insist that Cele prioritises the case so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.