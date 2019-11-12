South Africa

ANCYL pins hopes on Bheki Cele to nab killers of Tshwane event organiser

By ZINGISA MVUMVU - 12 November 2019 - 09:51
Police minister Bheki Cele has been urged to help find the killers of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoane, who was shot dead in Hammanskraal over the weekend.
Image: Esa Alexander

The ANCYL national task team has promised to put pressure on police minister Bheki Cele to find the killers of Lethabo Nkoane, who was shot dead at a chaotic party assembly in Hammanskraal over the weekend.

ANC national youth task team convener Tandi Mahambehlala and other team members visited Nkoane's home in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on Monday.

Nkoane, described by police as the organiser of the event, was shot when an argument broke out on Saturday.

Mahambehlala said the arrest of the killers would help Nkoane's devastated family find closure. To this end, the ANCYL task team will insist that Cele prioritises the case so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.

"The family is broken. This is a shocker. We have committed ourselves that we will make it our point that whoever did this is arrested," she said.

"We will pull whatever strings that are there to ensure that arrests are made. We trust comrade Bheki Cele that he will find the people who did this, which will bring some kind of comfort to the family.

"We will follow the case closely and make sure that the dots that we have connect and share some with comrade Bheki Cele, whom we trust, because some of the dots are very confidential they cannot be shared willy-nilly - otherwise we will have more lives lost."

Mahambehlala said it is of paramount importance that arrests are made to curb violence and prevent further killings at ANCYL events - particularly as the league heads towards next year's national elective conference, which is scheduled for March.

She said even the task-team members feared for their lives, given the prevailing climate of violence.

"Ourselves, we are not safe. We do not have security, so security is very important, because it will be us killed tomorrow, because we are the ones officiating these meetings. We are not going to wait for another death. We must curb this thing now."

Mahambehlala said the ANC should take collective responsibility for the death of Nkoane.  

