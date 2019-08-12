ANC factional battle sucks in the party's youth league

The dissolution of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership has triggered a fresh battle for the soul of the organisation in the run-up to the ANC national general council next year and the party's elective conference in 2022.

Supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa and those aligned to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are scrambling for the control of the league, which has been moribund in the last few years.

The composition of the new National Youth Task Team (NYTT) - mostly made up of leaders who are above the league cut-off age of 35 - has become the new battleground for factions in the ruling party.

The task team is dominated by leaders who are believed to be sympathetic to Magashule.

Ramaphosa's backers fear that the league would be used as a hostile element against him going to the national general council in July next year.

It is believed that the faction that gains an upper hand in the team would determine its leadership at the conference by no later than January, and therefore, control the league going forward.

On Thursday, a group of youth league members who pushed for the disbandment of the previous leadership wrote - through their lawyers - to Magashule, to express their unhappiness with the composition of the NYTT.