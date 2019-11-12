Recharge time vital for Bafana

No one can blame Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki for being envious of his Springbok counterpart, Rassie Erasmus.

With South Africans still on a high after the Boks' Rugby World Cup triumph, Bafana have the difficult task of maintaining that euphoria with a tough trip out to Ghana.

The assignment won't be easy as the odds are stacked against them. Ntseki has just one training session tomorrow to prepare his team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Thursday.

Last night the team took a taxing trip by air and road to the Cape Coast of Ghana and will use today for recovery.

"You have heard the programme and it is very challenging," Ntseki said. "This is the national team and there is nothing we can do but to be mentally ready to go to Ghana and do our best and return to play Sudan [on Sunday]."