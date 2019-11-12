Recharge time vital for Bafana
No one can blame Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki for being envious of his Springbok counterpart, Rassie Erasmus.
With South Africans still on a high after the Boks' Rugby World Cup triumph, Bafana have the difficult task of maintaining that euphoria with a tough trip out to Ghana.
The assignment won't be easy as the odds are stacked against them. Ntseki has just one training session tomorrow to prepare his team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Thursday.
Last night the team took a taxing trip by air and road to the Cape Coast of Ghana and will use today for recovery.
"You have heard the programme and it is very challenging," Ntseki said. "This is the national team and there is nothing we can do but to be mentally ready to go to Ghana and do our best and return to play Sudan [on Sunday]."
Team doctor Thulani Ngwenya also admitted that it won't be easy getting the players into peak physical condition for the match.
"This is one of the most challenging camps in terms of getting the players ready for the game and giving the coach time to prepare technically," the medic said. "The coach will only have one full session with the team before the game against Ghana and again before Sudan."
Safa has still not taken steps to appoint a permanent technical team around Ntseki. Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto are only assisting on an interim basis.
"The roll-out plan that I have presented to the president and technical committee, it says we need to have two scouts overseas," Ntseki said.
"We need two to help each other with the senior and junior players. It would be difficult for one scout to be all over and give us technical reports of all the players."
The team had a light training session yesterday. Lebogang Manyama has replaced the injured Themba Zwane.
