ANC 'disbands' youth league leadership

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) is believed to have replaced the leadership of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) after complaints that its members are too old and ineffective.

SowetanLIVE understands that the NEC has disbanded the executive of the league and appointed ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala as convenor of a national task team (NTT) to reboot the league and convene a conference to elect new leaders.

She will replace former ANCYL president Collen Maine, who is still part of the tentative leadership.

The new head of the presidency in the ANC, Sibongile Besani, is said to be the coordinator of the NTT, replacing secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza.