President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the Springboks to the Union Buildings

"These are our warriors who went out to war and brought back the trophy‚" he said.

"We sent them out to represent the country and they did so with excellence.

"The country thanks you and we are very proud of you."

Kolisi once again thanked South Africans for their support during the Japan-held event.

"We are proud to be here to present the trophy to you Mr President and we thank you for the support‚ and the Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa‚" Kolisi said.