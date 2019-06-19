ANC releases list of portfolio committee chair nominees

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma implicated in serious state capture allegations have emerged as powerful figures in parliament after they won the battle to chair portfolio committees.

This follows an apparent compromise between an ANC faction supporting Zuma and those supporting President Cyril Ramaphosa, following a behind-the-scenes battle over several weeks by the two groups on whom to deploy to parliamentary committees that scrutinise government activities, policies and spending priorities.

The matter came to a head last week, when Ramaphosa ordered that an ANC parliamentary caucus meeting was to be cancelled after he was alerted that secretary-general Ace Magashule had planned to announce names that had not been approved by other national leadership structures.

Following a series of follow-up meetings, including with ANC alliance partners on Monday, Magashule on Wednesday announced a list that saw members of his faction emerging as chairpersons of parliamentary oversight committees after they vowed to "capture parliament" now that they were no longer cabinet ministers.

This saw former state security minister Bongani Bongo - a staunch Zuma loyalist accused of bribing a parliamentary official who was in charge of the Eskom inquiry - appointed chairperson of the home affairs committee.

Another Zuma supporter, former transport minister Joe Maswanganyi, has been appointed to chair the powerful standing committee on finance, while former deputy finance minister and Zuma man Sifiso Buthelezi has been sent to lead the appropriations committee.