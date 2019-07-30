An ANC Youth League faction has blasted its parent body for appointing older ANC leaders to lead the league.

The "Revive ANCYL Movement" - which has called for the disbanding of their “old” leaders - has rejected a move by the ANC’s national executive committee to appoint older members of the ruling party to lead the ANCYL.

Thabo Mabotja‚ from the "disbandists" faction‚ said in a statement on Tuesday that they were disappointed with the ANC’s decision.

"The ANC NEC has surprisingly escalated the legitimacy crisis of the ANCYL by disbanding the ‘eldership” and replacing it with a ‘seniorship'‚” he said.

The ANC’s NEC has disbanded the executive of the Youth League and appointed ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala as convener of a national task team (NTT) to reboot the league and convene a conference to elect new leaders.

She will replace former ANCYL president Collen Maine‚ who is still part of the tentative leadership.

The new head of the presidency in the ANC‚ Sibongile Besani‚ is said to be the co-ordinator of the NTT‚ replacing secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza.