TV icon Nomhle Nkonyeni to lead femicide protest

Nomhle Nkonyeni has thrown her star power behind the march against gender-based violence.

The seasoned television actress will join hundreds of South African women who will take to the streets on August 1 as part of the National Shut Down Against Gender Based Violence.

Nkonyeni, 75, told Sowetan that she was joining the campaign because her daughter, Thabang Nkonyeni, was found murdered in her house by her boyfriend.

Thabang, who portrayed the role of Matlakala in Soul City, was killed on the eve of Women's Day in 2009.

Nine years later, Nkonyeni said she was still struggling to pick up the pieces.

Nkonyeni, whose last TV role was in Scandal! said as a mother it was hurting to see how women were being killed in the country.

"I joined this campaign because I wanted to be part of the women who are fighting for change. Enough is enough.

"Losing my daughter was the most painful thing that I ever experienced in my life.

"In the past years, I have tried to put that behind me but I am constantly reminded of her by the killings we see in our society."