Mom wishes girl's rapist was killed

The mother of a seven-year-old grade R pupil who was repeatedly raped and left for dead in the bush wants the man behind the crime to be locked up forever.

The 32-year-old mother from Sekhukhune district in Limpopo told Sowetan she wants a 34-year-old relative arrested for the gruesome rape of her daughter not to return to the community.

"I wish the community members who captured him should have killed him because he has destroyed my daughter's future.

"He repeatedly raped her and left her in the bush the whole night thinking that she was dead.

"He confessed and led members of the community to where he raped and left her. My daughter was found lying unconscious at about 2am on Monday," she said.