Boy (12) shoots his little brother through the heart

A Limpopo mother is grieving the death of her three-year-old child, who was allegedly killed by her other son who got hold of her husband's firearm.

The suspect, aged 12, has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his younger brother inside their kitchen in Makgeng village near Moria outside Polokwane. He's expected to appear in court today.

The 32-year-old mother of the two boys told Sowetan her 12-year-old son told them about the incident.

"He said he reached for the firearm where his father had hidden it in the bedroom. He then called his brother to follow him to the kitchen and directed him to stand and face him," she said.

"He pulled the trigger and shot him in the heart. The bullet went through the heart and riddled his back."

The heartbroken mother said her older son then carried his injured brother, looking for help, upon realising he had shot him.

"He went out of the gate carrying him and screaming for help. A neighbour managed to hear him and drove my injured son to the nearest clinic."