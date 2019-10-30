Police on hunt for relative in family murders

The family of 67-year-old woman and her granddaughter, who were found dead in their home, believes a relative who is addicted to drugs allegedly killed them before he made off with a TV and the girl's Christmas clothes.

Police are searching for Ntokozo Dube, 20, in connection with the brutal murders and the theft of two learning tablets belonging to his cousins.

Margaret Mngomezulu and her grandchild Busisiwe, 3, were found killed in their home on Makgalemele Street, in KwaThema, Springs, on the East Rand.

Dube was the last person seen leaving his grandmother's house by neighbours at noon on Saturday.

Mngomezulu's son Mandla told Sowetan yesterday that his mother and the toddler were killed on Saturday after Dube allegedly broke into the house.

He said Dube was a troublesome child who had terrorised their family for the past two years.