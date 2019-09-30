A nine-year-old Soweto girl who was killed when a car plunged into a group of people at a church gate was laid to rest at Olifantsvlei Cemetery, south of Johannesburg, yesterday.

The car that killed little Khensani, from Pimville, was driven by an elderly woman who had lost control of the vehicle more than a week ago.

The young girl and five other people, including her grandmother, were at the charismatic Zoe Bible Church in Pimville, where they had just attended a service.

Khensani's mother, Duduzile Ngubeni, told Sowetan yesterday the tragedy had taken away more than just a child from her.

"She was an angel, my little friend and a loving person," she said. "I'm trying to find a way to move on.