'Tito just tough talk but no tough action'

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis said finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement had deferred the difficult decisions required to reducing rising government debt service costs.

Mboweni's MTBPS showed that the government would be spending a whopping R796bn on its debt, which is now at R3-trillion and will balloon to R4.5-trillion in the next three years.

Due to tax revenue falls and expenditure increases - driven by bail-outs to struggling state-owned entities - national debt is heading in excess of 70% of GDP.

Hill-Lewis said this was simply not good enough. "The minister has delayed the difficult choices once again, and despite the tough talk, we have not seen the tough action. He has not stopped the bail-outs to Eskom and SAA, and he has not cut the public sector wage bill like we suggested he did. Despite the tough talk, there's no tough action."

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said government debt levels amounted to a "financial crisis" with no clear measures on saving the economy.

Shivambu said they also remained unmoved on the issue of e-tolls after Mboweni reiterated that government was still in support of the user-pay principle.