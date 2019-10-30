'There is no closure': Bittersweet justice for family of Lee Mentoor

"I wanted him to tell the truth so we could have real closure."

Kaylah Mentoor had this to say after her three-year-old son Lee's murderer was jailed for life by the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday.

She said the sentence meant little to her as she still did not really know what happened to her son. "I would feel better or have a sense of relief if he had told us what really happened to my boy," she told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

The body of little Lee Mentoor, who went missing in March 2018 while in the care of his mother's boyfriend Onke Mashinini, has never been found.