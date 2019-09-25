South Africa

South Africans united in their diversity

By Promise Marupeng - 25 September 2019 - 08:48
Ga eje Borekhu Group from Hammanskraal during the Heritage Day celebrations.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

In colourful traditional garb and attire, hundreds of South Africans gathered at the Union Buildings to celebrate Heritage Day in style at the annual heritage carnival and concert yesterday.

That part of Pretoria came to a standstill as the young and old took part in the festivities showcasing their heritage and culture through fashion, dance, music and art.

Youth cultural groups from around SA performed at the event hosted by the City of Tshwane.

Nosidima Satsha, a Xhosa traditional leader and teacher, said the day was a moment for her students to shine wearing their Xhosa gear proudly made by her.

Satsha, of Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, said she was passionate about educating young people about culture and heritage.

"I am a parent and I have taken it upon myself to make sure all the kids that are part of my group learn as much as they can about the Xhosa tradition, food, gear and, most of all, respect."

Marupeng Moholo, from the West Rand, said the day was recognising and showing pride in one's culture. "Today marks the true meaning of a rainbow nation as we have gathered to celebrate each and every culture in South Africa I am a proud Motswana and I still respect all persons from other cultural backgrounds."

Tshegofatso Motlhabane, a dancer from Hammanskraal, north of the capital, said: "I've found heaven in the group and performing arts." He said it kept him away from crime, drugs and other negative activities.

"Because we always have shows to perform for and new dances to learn after school and on weekends."

