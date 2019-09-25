South Africans united in their diversity

In colourful traditional garb and attire, hundreds of South Africans gathered at the Union Buildings to celebrate Heritage Day in style at the annual heritage carnival and concert yesterday.

That part of Pretoria came to a standstill as the young and old took part in the festivities showcasing their heritage and culture through fashion, dance, music and art.

Youth cultural groups from around SA performed at the event hosted by the City of Tshwane.

Nosidima Satsha, a Xhosa traditional leader and teacher, said the day was a moment for her students to shine wearing their Xhosa gear proudly made by her.