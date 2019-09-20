Five films to watch this Heritage Day weekend

Heritage Day is around the corner, beckoning to South Africans to celebrate their vibrant and mutli-cultural heritage. If you’re looking for something to do apart from having a braai, check out a host of new local film releases in South African cinemas that blend history and pertinent current issues with culture, drama and outstanding local talent.

Uncovered

Uncovered is an action-thriller film that follows the quest of Aluta whose journalist sister is killed for her investigation into a mining conspiracy involving her own boss. Set against the backdrop of a coal mine community that is governed by businessmen and officials who would do anything to cover up the truth while the community stands on the brink of collapse, Aluta must fight to stop the corruption and bring her sister’s killers to justice.