Preserve heritage to move forward in changing world

I don't remember the last time I felt a drop of rain. The rain is nowhere to be seen. It's hard to predict rain, to see some of our indigenous plants, let alone eat traditional food these days.

Climate change is a challenge; livestock don't have green pastures anymore, it's dry outside. Our small and even big rivers are dry. Our cultural heritage depends on rain.

Elders often mention that they used to look at the moon for guidance about the season ahead, whether it will be a year of rain or hunger.

There are some traditional plants and roots which were used as medicine. Those trees are defunct; you can't find them anymore.