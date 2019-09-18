Preserve heritage to move forward in changing world
I don't remember the last time I felt a drop of rain. The rain is nowhere to be seen. It's hard to predict rain, to see some of our indigenous plants, let alone eat traditional food these days.
Climate change is a challenge; livestock don't have green pastures anymore, it's dry outside. Our small and even big rivers are dry. Our cultural heritage depends on rain.
Elders often mention that they used to look at the moon for guidance about the season ahead, whether it will be a year of rain or hunger.
There are some traditional plants and roots which were used as medicine. Those trees are defunct; you can't find them anymore.
September marks Heritage Month in SA and we will celebrate Heritage Day on the 24th. We should use the day to recognise our identity, preserve our heritage, be proud of our culture.
It's important to learn about the different cultures in SA because we are a rainbow nation. It is good for the world to see how different, yet united we are. It is important to recognise our past and acknowledge our future.
We should as a nation preserve these traditions and hand them down to the next generation. As we celebrate heritage it is important to call for rain to come down. Rain, rain!! Pula pula!!
Thebe Kgwetiane, Maandagshoek, Limpopo
