Songbird Makhadzi promises fireworks at Royal Heritage Festival in Venda

It’s not her sequined shimmering skirt that catches the crowd’s attention but her voice. Before I even get a view of Venda songbird Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, the crowd at the launch of the Royal Heritage Festival is already on their feet.

She saunters in wearing burgundy ankle boots, a matching lace bodysuit and a sparkling sequined mini-skirt.

She prowls across the floor singing about how a man’s beauty is in his pocket. The song is titled Tshikwama.

The men go wild.

An admirer from the crowd rushes in and puts a bottle of Hennessy and R200 notes on the floor in front of her. She flicks her weave, cocks her hips at him and promptly dismisses him. Floored, he gathers his offerings and blends back into the crowd.

I learn later that the rousing reaction to her performance is the norm. She’s a superstar in that part of the country.

Later we sit down for a chat. “I starting singing seven years ago; people love me for my dance moves and my message through my music ... my message inspires people. I sing about people’s lives,” She explains.