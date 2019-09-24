Our diversity should be our strength, not divide us: SAHRC

We should be celebrating our diversity, but instead it has become what divides us.

So said the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday as the country celebrated Heritage Day.

“The SAHRC is deeply concerned with continued divisions on the basis of the very diversity we celebrate," the commission said in a statement. "These divisions are observed through the commission’s exercise of its constitutional mandate to protect, promote and monitor the attainment of human rights as set out in Chapter Two of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights.”

The commission said its annual trend analysis report, which records and reflects the complaints the commission receives within a particular financial year, indicates that violations based on the right to equality remain the highest violations.