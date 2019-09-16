Jessica Nkosi, Omuhle Gela & Thando Thabethe: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This weekend was nothing short of glam for most of our celebrities. While many flocked to the Nedbank Polo, others spent time looking pretty on the 'gram and we’re not complaining because they gave us plenty of style inspo.
This is what your fave celebs got up to.
A broken heart didn’t stop Jessica Nkosi from serving looks like the queen that she is. The actress was trending on Twitter on Saturday after she opened up about her baby daddy, Ntokozo TK Dlamini’s infidelity, but served us fashion goals in beautiful white dress.
Penny Lebyane was out and about this weekend looking glamorous at the star-studded Nedbank International Polo.
Speaking of star-studded and glamorous, Thando Thabethe was also at the polo serving rich aunty looks.
Whenever Thuli Phongolo steps out, she’s bound to turn heads. It seems this weekend was no different as the actress slayed on the 'gram in this Xhosa attire with a modern twist – we love it. If you've been looking for some Heritage Day outfit inspiration, look no further!
Spring has sprung and Omuhle Gela didn't let good weather and a great outfit pass her by. The actress served looks at what seems to be a Sunday luncheon.
Khaya Mthethwa did what he does best this weekend: singing his lungs out. The musician performed at the Royal Heritage Festival, sharing the stage with the likes of AKA, Zakes Bantwini and Sho Madjozi.