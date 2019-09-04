Brenda Fassie, freshly restored, home where she belongs at Joburg's Market Theatre

A life-size statue depicting the late singer Brenda Fassie will return to the Newtown district of downtown Johannesburg - this time in pride of place outside the Market Theatre.

The bronze piece was sent off for repairs in June, and the city contemplated moving it to a different location, such as Constitution Hill, because of fears of vandalisation. Public consultations ensued, with the vote firmly coming in on the side of Newtown.

The statue shows Fassie casually sitting on a stool on a stage, before a mic, with an empty stool next to her, inviting the viewer to come closer and take a seat. It was first installed outside the Bassline music venue in Newtown in 2006, after being commissioned by the Sunday Times centenary heritage project. The following year, a "drunk" man broke the microphone off the statue - after bending her mic towards him so he could "sing like the late pop diva".

"The safety of the sculpture was of key concern in the discussions. The Market Theatre Foundation and Newtown Improvement District have demonstrated that they can provide 24/7 security," member of the mayoral committee for community development Nonhlanhla Sifumba announced on Wednesday.

Sifumba said the "much-loved" statue of the performer, also known as the Queen of African Pop, would now occupy a "place of honour" at the public plaza outside the Market Theatre.

"MaBrrr will always have a place in our hearts, and a home in our city.

"The Brenda Fassie statue is one of the few public art pieces of real, historical women in Johannesburg. While Johannesburg has more statues of women than many other major world cities, the majority are anonymous figures representing an abstract concept, rather than real individuals."