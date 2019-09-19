Five minutes with Connie Ferguson
Our Heritage edition cover star is the incomparable Connie Ferguson. The actress, producer and businesswoman spoke to us about parenting, what makes for a successful marriage and what a typical day in her life entails.
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
I drink water.
You wake up as a crayon, what colour would you be?
Blue.
If you could pause any moment in your life, which moment would it be?
The last time I saw my mom. I would take more time just looking at her, hugging her, telling her how much I love and appreciate her, and how proud I am to be her daughter.
What's on the top of your bucket list and when are you getting it done?
An action movie, 2020.
What's the most underrated thing in the world?
Humility.
What personal feature are you most insecure about?
My big toe sticks out a little more than it should! Used to hate wearing sandals! Embracing it now and couldn't care less what anyone thinks.
Which song are you embarrassed is on your playlist?
2 PAC Hit Em Up!
Gqom, amapiano or kwaito?
Amapiano.
Is there a secret talent you have people don't know about?
I rap!
Tell us the worst lie you ever told?
"I'm not at home."
You have a yacht: What's its name?
The Queen.
Which question do you hate being asked?
"Is it really you?"
Is mayonnaise and baked beans a salad?
It used to be!
You're on death row, what's your last meal?
Toast with butter, peanut butter and Milo.
If you had a superpower, what would it be?
Mind reading.
What always makes you laugh?
My family.
