Five minutes with Connie Ferguson

Our Heritage edition cover star is the incomparable Connie Ferguson. The actress, producer and businesswoman spoke to us about parenting, what makes for a successful marriage and what a typical day in her life entails.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I drink water.

You wake up as a crayon, what colour would you be?

Blue.

If you could pause any moment in your life, which moment would it be?

The last time I saw my mom. I would take more time just looking at her, hugging her, telling her how much I love and appreciate her, and how proud I am to be her daughter.

What's on the top of your bucket list and when are you getting it done?

An action movie, 2020.

What's the most underrated thing in the world?

Humility.

What personal feature are you most insecure about?

My big toe sticks out a little more than it should! Used to hate wearing sandals! Embracing it now and couldn't care less what anyone thinks.