'You are disturbing me': Nicholas Ninow to Dros victim's mother

"No parent wants to see what I saw," the mother of a seven-year-old girl raped by Nicholas Ninow told the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

The mother recalled the awful moment she saw her child with a man in the toilet cubicle at the Dros restaurant in September 2018. She said her daughter called out for help while Ninow tried to block the door and started flushing some of the young girl's clothes down the toilet.

The mother's evidence was heard in camera at a venue outside the courtroom where Ninow was sitting, "to prevent her from suffering further trauma", according to prosecutor Dora Ngobeni.

Her young daughter also gave evidence offsite, via CCTV with the help of an intermediary. The media was not allowed to hear what the girl said, in line with a ruling by judge Papi Mosopa.